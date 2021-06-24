Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,955,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

