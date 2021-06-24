Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 2.15% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

