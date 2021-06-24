Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $16.99 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after buying an additional 845,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after buying an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

