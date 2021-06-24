Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $268.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $270.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

