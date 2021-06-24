Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.87 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

UL stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

