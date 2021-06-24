Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $136.29 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

