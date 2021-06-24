Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,575.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,098 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -118.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

