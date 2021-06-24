Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $6.02 Million in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 524,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.22% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGY opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.