Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 429,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,722,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.18% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

OHI opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

