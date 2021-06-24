Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 1,338 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of LSTR opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

