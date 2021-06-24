Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 1,417 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.22% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

