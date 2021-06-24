Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 15,196 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,461 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

