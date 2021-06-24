Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.49% of Turning Point Brands worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE:TPB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $813.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.