Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.14% of CarGurus worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,804.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.