Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 117,771 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 117,771 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Visa by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.42. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

