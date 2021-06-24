Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,853 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

