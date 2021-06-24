Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 349,693 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,693 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.