Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 37,365 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,991 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 37,365 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.16% of InMode worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

InMode stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

