Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 50,028 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,028 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.19% of The Western Union worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Western Union by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.