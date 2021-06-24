Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes $16.44 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 444,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.15% of Iron Mountain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 421,919 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,425. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

