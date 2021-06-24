Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 393,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.22% of National Retail Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.