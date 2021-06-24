Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500,507 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $272.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

