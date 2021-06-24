Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,856 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 790,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

PFE stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

