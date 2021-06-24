Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 11,298 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.