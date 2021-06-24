Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,986 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 194.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 168,663 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.