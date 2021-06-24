Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,631,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 352,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 95,437 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

