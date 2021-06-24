Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 139.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $208,802,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

