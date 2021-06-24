Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $195.23 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

