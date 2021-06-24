Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT opened at $264.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.70. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.