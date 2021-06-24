Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,626 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,541,000 after acquiring an additional 165,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,117.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,320 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 151,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,046.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $376.92 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.92.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,304,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

