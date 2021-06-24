Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,521 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

