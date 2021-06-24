Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH opened at $685.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $654.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1 year low of $242.21 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

