Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $33.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.