Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $51.09 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

