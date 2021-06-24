Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 707.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.33 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.91.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.