Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. Avantor posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock remained flat at $$35.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

