Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.73 and a beta of 2.22.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

