Aviva (LON:AV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 420.10 ($5.49). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 416.90 ($5.45), with a volume of 4,132,899 shares trading hands.

AV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

The firm has a market cap of £16.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.56.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,651 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

