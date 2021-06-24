Aviva PLC Acquires New Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,497,000 after acquiring an additional 51,433 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -436.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

