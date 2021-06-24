Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $154.99 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.97.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

