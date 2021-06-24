Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,538,000 after buying an additional 121,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,017. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

