Aviva PLC Cuts Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.