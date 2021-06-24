Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Itron worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.