Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,354 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NYSE:DEI opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.