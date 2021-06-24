Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,623 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $76,104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

NYSE:RHI opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

