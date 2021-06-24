Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384,731 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $118,889,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $134,428,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $21,743,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $15,160,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

FTI opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

