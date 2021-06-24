Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teck Resources by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

TECK stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

