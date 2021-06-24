Aviva PLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

