Aviva PLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,034 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 609,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,317,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 960,135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.