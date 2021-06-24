Aviva PLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 406,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,349 shares of company stock worth $1,762,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Ciena stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

